Water sampling

Katelyn Smith, freshwater research technician with Defiance College, is shown working on water samplings during a trip to the Maumee River.

 Photo courtesy of Sabrina Brown

The Defiance Research Alliance is a partnership between the Defiance city government and Defiance College that will allow students to do “research with a purpose” along with hands-on learning to help the Maumee River.


