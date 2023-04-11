The Defiance Research Alliance is a partnership between the Defiance city government and Defiance College that will allow students to do “research with a purpose” along with hands-on learning to help the Maumee River.
Amidst issues with algae blooms in the Maumee River watershed, the Defiance Research Alliance was established in fall 2022. The collaboration will allow area students, the college and Defiance High School to come up with research plans to put into practice in the river, the raw water source for several area communities.
Jennifer English, the city’s stormwater coordinator, is project coordinator and Dr. Sabrina Brown is representing Defiance College as the project director.
Brown’s job is to establish the Maumee River Watershed Research Center; English’s job as coordinator is to develop the Maumee River Watershed Council.
“We as a city use the Maumee River for drinking water and supply drinking water to almost 20,000 people,” English and Brown said. “The city and the college felt like there was an opportunity for collaboration on applied research specifically,”
The City of Defiance/Defiance College received $500,000 from the Department of Education because of a request from U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio.
“We saw the opportunity to apply for funding, and so as a college and the city we have had lots of conversations about ‘how could we work together?’ like ‘what are things that we have shared goals or shared agenda?’, ‘how do we get college students more involved with the city’ and vice versa?,” said English. “So when we saw the opportunity to apply for funding together we jumped at the chance and were successful. So now the goal is to get students involved.”
All Defiance County schools are open to join the alliance, but Fairview and Defiance schools are the only high schools working with the program at this time.
This isn’t the first time the city and Defiance College have had a collaboration. When COVID-19 hit the collaborations were halted.
“In the post-COVID world there were a lot of collaborations between the city and the college, and a lot of those stopped during COVID ... . It’s refreshing to have this new alliance to support that collaboration,” Brown said.
The alliance also is working with the water treatment and wastewater treatment plants in Defiance.
“We’ve been partnering together with them (local water treatment plants) to analyze data that they collect, so in the water treatment plant they pull water from the Maumee River to test so we’ve been doing some tests on that and then also partnering with the wastewater plant,” Brown said.
Students are still developing their research projects, but will start putting their research projects into action in the summer.
