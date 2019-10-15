Five Defiance College alumni were recognized for their accomplishments during homecoming festivities on Friday. The Alumni Citation for Academic Excellence was presented to Dr. Holli Seabury, Churubusco, Ind., classes of 1997 and 1998. Alumni Achievement Award recipients were Lynn Alexander, Bloomfield, Mich., class of 1973; and Royce Henderson, Colorado Springs, Colo., class of 1975. The Schauffler Legacy Award was presented to Rev. Dr. Marian Plant, Defiance, class of 1973, and Pastor Steve Bauerle, Waterville, class of 1978. Attending the presentation were, from left: Henderson, Alexander, Seabury, DC President Dr. Richanne Mankey, Plant and Bauerle.
