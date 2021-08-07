ANTWERP — This Paulding County village has a new administrator, but one with plenty of experience in local government.
In late June, four-term Williams County Commissioner Brian Davis took over for Sara Keeran who stepped down. (Keeran has filed as a village council candidate this fall, so she hopes to stay engaged with the community.)
Davis has been one of Williams County’s three commissioners since January 2007, and plans to retain that office until his fourth, four-year term expires at the end of 2022. He already has announced that he will not seek re-election to his commissioner’s seat next year.
“A commissioner by law is a part-time position, and I have approached it as full-time for 14 1/2 years because of its workload,” explained Davis, who said he will continue living in Bryan.
But in taking the Antwerp job, he will spend less time in the commissioners’ office where, he said, his two colleagues have been helpful.
“My fellow commissioners are picking up a couple committees I’m on, so they’ve been helpful in that regard,” stated Davis.
Why the switch to village government?
“Antwerp reached out to me the first of June and asked if I would have interest (in becoming administrator), so I came down and met with them,” he recalled. “It’s a nice friendly community and helpful.”
Davis talked over his career choice with his wife and believes he made a “prudent” decision.
As Antwerp’s administrator, Davis will hand the city’s day-to-day operations, and he’ll be responsible for securing grant funds that will make larger projects possible.
Three came to mind during an interview with The Crescent-News Friday.
The largest is the future replacement of the village’s water treatment plant that processes groundwater from wells. Village officials believe this can be done next to the existing plant, so residents and businesses won’t see an interruption of service.
Engineering studies are underway for this large project which may cost in the range of $2.5-$5 million, according to Davis. Grant funds will be sought, he indicated.
Further along is the planned rehab of the village’s water tower, a project estimated at $650,000. Davis plans to submit a funding application to the state next week for this work.
Third on his immediate project list is the repair of Shaffer Street along the Maumee River. The street has been closed due to erosion.
While those projects are calling, Davis still will have a number of things to attend to as a Williams County commissioner.
For example, commissioners recently approved a resolution related to a developer’s plan to build a 49-megawatt solar field at Ohio routes 15 and 107 near Montpelier. And there are decisions to be made about how Williams County’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used.
As Davis takes on his new position in Antwerp at age 62, he is approaching retirement age, but he seems full of energy with no plans to slow down, health permitting.
“I enjoy working and I enjoy interacting with people,” he explained. “I say I want to retire, but in reality I’m not sure what I would do if I did.”
So as long as his health is good, he concludes, “I have no desire to retire.”
