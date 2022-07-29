AYERSVILLE — Ayersville High School graduate and former coach Bill Davenport harkens back to a former time when school's football program was just beginning.
A three-year varsity player from 1977-1979, he was a player under Head Coach Craig McCord who later led the AHS program to some great things, including a near state championship in 1986.
Davenport was there that first year in 1977 when the team was winless, but the program's building blocks were being put down. And he was there as quarterback for a 7-3 team the following year and in 1979 — his senior year — when the team broke even (5-5).
In fact, football playing or coaching has been in Davenport's blood for many years, all in the AHS program. He had helped McCord out of high school, helping with football practice as a volunteer and then later supervising the weight room.
But it wasn't actually until 2001 that Davenport became Ayersville Junior High's head football coach under McCord's tutelage, finally agreeing to take the post after turning it down a few times.
"He asked like four times," recalled Davenport, who said he kept saying no until "I gave in."
It was a decision he did not regret, filling the position as head junior high coach for 21 years.
"The kids were the best thing to me," he said during an interview this week. "It just kept me young. I just loved sharing my life with those kids, so much so I kept doing it for 21 years."
"I went into coaching with a service attitude," he explained. "I went over there and coached for the kids and the school. I didn't go over there with a personal agenda. I always remembered and thought this was important because there's a lot of kids that needed football a lot more than football needed them. They needed a place to fit in; those are the ones I was always trying to reach."
Unfortunately for Davenport, things did not end as he had hoped with the school. In early June the school board declined — on a split vote — to renew his contract as the junior high coach, with at least one member expressing disagreement about his coaching methods.
But supporters also spoke on Davenport's behalf at that meeting and a subsequent session, or approached him personally and showed their backing.
"I've gotten letters mailed to me from people as far away as Bluffton about how wrong they think it was," he said, adding that "I understand parents have the toughest job, but a coach has to make 30 kids happy" in decisions about who deserves playing time.
Davenport, who lives about 500 feet from the school, remains loyal to Ayersville, saying "I'm definitely an Ayersville pilot."
Originally from Napoleon, Davenport has lived in the school district since his family moved back to the area from Florida in 1967.
"I think there's been a Davenport in that school since 1967," he said.
He and his wife, Lynn — whose father Glenn Walker was a well-known band director at Ayersville now on the school's "Wall of Fame" — have three children, Tyson, Allison Kuhn and Loren Velez, all who graduated from AHS and different colleges on their way to ongoing careers.
"We're all very loyal to that school," said Davenport, noting that his son lives in Defiance and open enrolls his children to Ayersville Schools.
