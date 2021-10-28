Lily Creek farms photo

Pictured here are, from left, Nick Hill of OhioMeansJobs Williams County; Jami Young, Lily Creek Farms with Sammi, the horse; and Sunshine Faunce of OhioMeansJobs Williams County.

 Photo courtesy of Sunshine Faunce

The OhioMeansJobs of Williams County was chosen as this year’s Gold recipient of the Vets O.N.E. Incentive Award.

This year’s award is being presented to the Disabled American Veterans of Williams County Chapter 83, as they provide transportation for Veterans to VA Medical facilities, in cooperation with the County Veterans Service Office, and Lily Creek Farms, who provides equine therapy to veterans that suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The incentive awards are intended to encourage the improvement of employment, training and placement services for veterans and recognize workforce development partners for excellence or demonstrated improvements in the provision of services to veterans.

