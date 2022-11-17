Two dates have been set for a special spay/neuter program next year to address Defiance’s feral cat population.
Lisa Weaner, executive director of the Fort Defiance Humane Society, noted the dates during the organization’s board meeting Wednesday evening.
According to Weaner, a company named “Rascal Unit” is tentatively scheduled to visit Defiance on April 17 and Sept. 25 next year to provide mobile spay/neuter services for feral cats.
The animals would be captured with traps by volunteers and brought to a site where Rascal Unit will neuter them. The company would charge a $5,000 fee for each day.
The humane society would rely largely on funds from Defiance City Council to make this possible.
The city’s proposed 2023 budget — reviewed with council Tuesday — includes $15,000 for the special spay/neuter effort, but council has not approved the final version. However, no council members have expressed opposition to the allocation.
“We haven’t got final approval (from the city), but at least we’re on the schedule,” said Weaner.
Later, the board met in executive session to discuss renewal of a proposed contract with Defiance County commissioners to care for dogs collected by the dog warden’s office.
Commissioners have been providing $25,000 annually in recent years for this service, but humane society officials believe a higher amount is needed to cover all of the costs they incur for handling the dogs.
The board emerged from executive session and decided to reject commissioners’ latest offer.
“Their last offer was significantly lower, so our board voted to not accept that offer,” Weaner told The Crescent-News following Wednesday’s meeting. “We can’t make their offer work financially.”
She said half the dogs taken to the humane society are brought in by the dog warden’s office while expenses are “skyrocketing.”
Negotiations have been ongoing with commissioners since June, according to Weaner.
Also Wednesday, Weaner discussed the humane society’s fundraiser now planned for March 11. “Dueling Pianos” from Indianapolis has been secured as the entertainment.
Weaner said this will be a “semi-big” event, a reference to the humane society’s largest fundraiser — a formal dinner — that has not been held the last couple years because of coronavirus concerns. The “Dueling Pianos” event won’t be as big as the past largest fundraiser, she indicated.
On another topic, the board approved new adoption prices for 2023.
Weaner called the increases “minimal” to cover rising labor and costs associated with such things as vaccines.
“They’re pretty minor increases, but necessary with everything that is going on,” she said.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• approved the October financial report showing a net loss of $4,293.36 compared to a net loss of $12,282.08 in October 2021.
• reviewed the October animal shelter report, showing that 30 dogs were taken in, along with six cats. Twenty-eight dogs were adopted out in October as well as six cats. The shelter reported holding 34 dogs and 35 cats on Monday. Weaner reported that all 35 dog kennels were occupied, adding that “we are busting at the seams with dogs right now.”
• reviewed the October humane agent report, revealing that seven incidents were handled. Dogs were removed from a home on Defiance’s Summit Street which was infested with bugs, according to the report.
• met in executive session to discuss employee compensation increases.
• heard Weaner thank board member Jeff Batt for fixing the humane society’s van again.
• learned that the humane society will not offer “critter cards” for 2023 or conduct a membership drive.
• discussed upcoming fundraisers, including a poker tournament scheduled at the Defiance Eagles on Jan. 22, purse bingo on Feb. 11 and an online auction in February. Other planned events are a pair of golf outings in May and September, an event in June, Party in the Park in July and a new car raffle to begin with ticket sales in April and concluding with a winner in October.
