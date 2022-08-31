A date has been set for a key remediation effort at the former SK Hand Tool site in Richland Township.
The property — once home to a thriving toolmaker — was abandoned when the company declared bankruptcy and the factory closed. But since the property was taken over by the county-operated land bank, the factory has been removed and things are moving forward on removing any lingering environmental hazards there.
During a land bank board meeting Monday, officials were informed that a date has been set to begin removing the hazards that remain. The firm Buckeye Elm will begin taking care of these on Sept. 12, according to Defiance County Commissioner David Kern, a land bank board member.
The contracted cost is not to exceed $73847.80, he explained, but this will be covered with grant funding.
A final step — removing the massive amounts of concrete on the site — will follow. No date for this has been set as the bidding process to secure a contractor is not yet completed, according to Kern.
"The abatement for SK is set to start on Sept. 12," he said. "We're definitely looking forward to getting it wrapped up. We know that it's been a very long process. It's not done yet, but Sept. 12 will be a good date where we're going to see some big changes."
Moving to another similar topic, the board was updated on the proposed demolition of 23 dilapidated properties with a $500,000 state grant.
Contracts were extended to the firms HAS Corp. and H & H Environmental for asbestos removal on the properties, according to Kern. A variety of other companies will undertake building demolitions on the properties.
In another matter, the board discussed the sale of three vacant properties it had acquired recently.
One at 1988 West St. in Evansport sold for $9,100 while another on Sherwood's Taylor Street went for $2,212 and two lots that were combined into one on Parkview Drive, just south of Defiance, sold for $2,000.
The land bank was formed several years ago to deal with dilapidated properties by acquiring them — sometimes at no cost — and making them ready for resale.
