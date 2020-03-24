Those returning or donating equipment to the Defiance Area Society for the Handicapped (DASH) are asked to make an appointment first.
The director asks that anyone entering and leaving the building, should wash their hands. Those not feeling well should not enter the building, located at 1931 E. Second St. No more than two people are permitted to enter the office.
If there are more people, they are being asked to wait in the hallway for their turn. If there are two people already in the hallway, people are asked to wait in their vehicles for their turn.
For all of those who are not elderly/disabled and/or not a current client and need assistance, call or email to make an appointment at 419-990-3274 or defiancedash@gmail.com.
The DASH office will remain open for emergency services until further notice for gas vouchers for out-of-town medical appointments, assistance with prescription co-pays and free medical equipment loans and personal medical supplies assistance.
