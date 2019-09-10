The Defiance Area Society for the Handicapped (DASH) has rescheduled its first golf tournament fundraiser for Sept. 22.
The event was originally set for Aug. 24, but was cancelled due to rain.
The tournament will take place at St. Mikes Golf Course, 26298 Mekus Road, with registration at noon and tee time at 1 p.m.
The entry fee is $50 per person, with four golfers per team. The cost includes 18 holes of golf, a golf cart (limited to 60 people/15 teams) and a steak dinner.
Prizes were originally $100 for first place and $75 for second place, but prize amounts have been raised due to the number of groups participating, said DASH director Megan Wright.
To register, visit St. Mike’s Golf Course, or contact Wright at 941-763-3041 or DASH president Angie Caryer at 419-786-0117.
Those interested also can register by visiting the DASH office, 1931 E. Second St., Monday, Wednesday or Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
The organization has plans to make the tournament an annual event.
