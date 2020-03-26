New rules are in effect at the Defiance Area Society for the Handicapped (DASH).
DASH is not currently accepting any medical equipment/medical supply donations. Call for future drop-off arrangements. Do not drop off medical equipment donations outside.
For all of those who have medical equipment that needs to be returned, call the office or email the staff for a future drop-off date. If anyone is in need of medical equipment or medical supplies, call to arrange for pick-up.
For those who pick up medical supplies frequently, call or email for pick-up arrangements. Those in need will be given a larger amount of supplies to last longer in order to reduce visits.
Current gas voucher clients are asked to call the office to arrange for voucher approval. No vouchers will be picked up at this time. Verification will be done through the DASH office and the gas stations on the day of the appointment only. All doctors’ verifications must be done through fax within 24 hours of the appointment.
Prescription clients should call the office for any prescriptions that need to be updated. All other communication will be done through the DASH office and the pharmacy.
New clients are asked to call the office and an interview will be done over the phone. All verifications must be either mailed or sent through email.
Contact DASH Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. by phone at 419-990-3274 or by email at defiancedash@gmail.com.
