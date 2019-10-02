The Defiance Area Society for the Handicapped (DASH) will host its eighth annual DASH for a Difference 5K on Oct. 19 at the Defiance reservoir.
DASH provides services to those with disabilities in an effort to enhance their quality of life.
The deadline to preregister for the race is Friday. Preregistration is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Event-day registration is $25. The registration table will open at 8 a.m., and the run will get underway at 9 a.m.
Joining DASH at the race this year will be the hosts of Soup-er Saturday (set for Thursday in the park behind Defiance Moose Lodge 2094), Mary and Larry McGuire. Soup-er Saturday helps raise funds for Neighbors in Need. Those who would like to make a monetary or non-perishable food donation can drop them off at or mail them to the DASH office, 1931 E. Second St., suite C; or bring the donation to Soup-er Saturday or the DASH 5K.
Sponsors of this year’s DASH for a Difference are ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital and Midwest Community Federal Credit Union.
Pre-registration and sponsorship forms can be picked up at the DASH office, found online at defiancedash.weebly.com, or obtained by contacting DASH at 419-782-9346 or defiancedash@gmail.com.
