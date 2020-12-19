On his 90th birthday last month, former Defiance County commissioner and Central Local superintendent Darrell Jones was treated to a big surprise.
On Nov. 17, 90 years after Jones’ birth in 1930, well-wishers gave him drive-by greetings and birthday wishes at his home in Mark Center. He said more than 100 cars went by that day, using the drive-by option due to the coronavirus situation.
“They were backed up and across the railroad track (in Mark Center),” Jones said. “That was nice. I didn’t expect anything like that. It was a surprise.”
The support Jones received that day may not have been surprising to an observer. As the former superintendent of Central Local School District, the county schools and a three-term county commissioner, Jones has made plenty of friends.
One of his most loyal is Defiance resident Darrell Handy, who helped Jones’ stepdaughter, Rexann Wagner, and stepson, Scott Langdon, organize the Nov. 17 birthday drive-by.
Handy’s relationship with Jones goes back decades, and blossomed when his parents died while he was still a student attending Fairview High School.
In 1971, Handy’s mother passed away, followed by his father eight months later in 1972. That left Handy to fend for himself, but he persevered with Jones as the Fairview superintendent lending a helping hand.
“He was there for me,” said Handy, who graduated from Fairview in 1973 with Jones and his now deceased wife, Hazel, throwing him a graduation party. “Lots of people have gone to him for advice. He’s just a great individual and great man. He’s an excellent human being. ... He and Hazel were just so good to me. He was always there if I needed anything. He had given me such good advice. He’s about the best friend I’ve had in the world.”
Before Handy became acquainted with the man whose friendship he so values, Jones began pursuing a career in education that would span more than three decades.
Much of Jones’ time as a high school teacher, athletic coach and as a school administrator was spent in what is — or would become when he started — the Central Local (Fairview) School District.
A 1948 graduate of Continental High School, Jones added degrees from Defiance College and Bowling Green State University as his educational career unfolded.
His first teaching job was at the now defunct Mark Center High School from 1951-53 when he taught as science, biology and social studies. A brief spell followed at Deshler High School in 1954 as a teacher and basketball coach.
Jones returned to Mark Center as the school’s “executive head,” but he also taught the same courses from 1954-58 as he had during his first tenure there.
Bigger things were on the way for Jones as he served as the superintendent of the new Central Local School District, a consolidation of the Farmer, Ney, Mark Center and Sherwood schools. This included the opening of a new high school in 1965 and a new junior high building in 1974.
Jones then became high school supervisor for Defiance County schools in 1978 before serving as superintendent of county schools from 1981-86, culminating with his retirement.
But he wasn’t done making a community impact, winning three four-year terms as a Defiance County county commissioner and serving from 1988-2000.
The next decade saw Jones return to retirement and care for his ailing wife, Hazel, who passed away in 2009.
Since then, he has remained active, spending much time taking care of his home and pond in Mark Center and raising a garden during the growing season. The latter is no small endeavor as Jones said he raised 57 tomato plants last year, giving away what he produced.
That’s not all though. Jones said he mows six different yards in Mark Center during the warm months with his riding mower and cuts wood to burn in his fireplace.
All the while, Jones has battled — and brought under control — two forms of cancer (prostrate and lung).
“I go to Cleveland Clinic,” he said. “My doctor’s a firm believer that if you’re a cancer patient, the best thing you can do is stay active and your body will take care of a lot of the problems. Right now I’m not on any medication for that.”
Jones plans on staying active in the future, doing the things he enjoys as his 10th decade of life begins.
That he’s lived life well, right and diligently is apparent, with a number of awards through the years.
They include the Hicksville Rotary Club’s Outstanding Citizen of the Year in 1992, the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Award in 1998, an honorary doctorate of technical letters from Northwest State State Community in 1999, Defiance College’s Outstanding Alumni Award in 2002 and the Defiance Area Foundation’s Good Citizen Award in 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.