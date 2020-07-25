DARE funding

The Defiance County DARE program received $1,000 from the Moose Lodge 2094 to support the local program. Discussing the future programs are Matt Seibert (left), treasurer of the Moose; and Defiance County Deputy Dana Phipps, DARE officer, with Scout, the new DARE therapy dog. The Moose fund is administered by the Defiance Area Foundation.
