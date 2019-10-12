ARCHBOLD — Up to $30,000 has been received by the Four County ADAMhs Board from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services to provide necessary supports to successfully transition offenders with mental health problems into treatment programs prior to their release from prison.
At its Oct. 10 meeting, the ADAMhs Board approved making these funds available to three agencies: Maumee Valley Guidance Center, A Renewed Mind Behavioral Health and Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio.
Board CEO Rob Giesige explained that the funds could be used for a variety of non-treatment needs that would help the offender link up with services upon their release from prison.
The board also approved contracts with several organizations to provide DARE programming in their communities. The Defiance and Williams county sheriffs’ offices will each receive $7,500, while the Fulton County prosecutor’s office will receive $6,500 and the village of Fayette will receive $1,000.
A Henry County organization, Pillars of Success, will receive $15,000 to help provide housing for families with a member who is recovering from a substance use issue. In order to receive housing assistance from Pillars of Success, the individual or family must be a Henry County resident who is homeless.
Two contract amendments were approved for agencies to provide housing for clients. Recovery Services will receive $8,873 to place a client in a group home, and Maumee Valley Guidance Center will receive $3,102 for a two-month residential placement.
The board approved an expenditure of $5,000 as its share of the cost of a Williams County health needs assessment. Giesige explained that the board contributes to the cost of each county’s health needs assessment since it uses the results to help plan program and funding priorities.
The board also allocated $1,000 to each of four agencies to purchase IT equipment to report board-required client outcome and client satisfaction reports. Those agencies are A Renewed Mind Behavioral Health, The Center for Child and Family Advocacy, Maumee Valley Guidance Center and Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio.
Giesige reported that he and four others will attend the 2019 Crisis Academy later this month in Columbus. The annual event is sponsored by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services to showcase presentations on a variety of best practices relating to crisis services. Some of the topics include building community partnerships and innovative approaches to developing crisis response systems.
