Mayor Mike McCann’s administration has provided Defiance City Council with a schedule for completing a large street reconstruction project in the Darbyshire Drive area.
A city councilman had asked about the project during council’s meeting last week, passing along a concern by a resident that the work was on hold.
McCann assured council that the project was proceeding, and Defiance City Engineer Melinda Sprow has since provided a general schedule for the work.
With engineering being finalized, she noted that bidding will get underway in May with a contract ideally awarded in July (providing it is within the engineer’s estimate). This may allow the project to be completed by year’s end, according to the city.
Sprow’s email stated that “we anticipate construction beginning in July/August with an end of the year completion date (weather pending).”
McCann said a cost estimate is being put together, but the project is expected to exceed $1 million in expense.
Work will include a waterline replacement in part of the neighborhood, sanitary and storm sewer rehabilitation, and street resurfacing. The condition of the area’s streets has been an area of concern among residents there for some time.
The mayor indicated that the administration will be pleased to get the project underway, but added that “I suppose our biggest concern right now is that we’ll come in within budget. That’s always a concern.”
