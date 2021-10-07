• Defiance County

Informational meeting:

The Fort Defiance Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in conjunction with the Defiance Genealogical Society will conduct an informational meeting and workshop from 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 16 at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance.

This meeting is for anyone interested in learning more about the DAR and the Defiance Genealogical Society. For more information or to RSVP, call Bernie Heilshorn at 419-782-0690.

