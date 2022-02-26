Caution ensured that a dangerous situation involving downed power lines was handled safely following a single-vehicle traffic crash south of Defiance early Thursday evening.
The crash occurred at about 6:23 p.m. on Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, north of Holly Road, when a southbound 2010 Buick sedan driven by Timothy Hauenstein, 45, Defiance, went out of control and struck a power pole, according to the Highway Patrol’s Defiance post which handled the crash report. The accident occurred not long after heavy snow began falling.
Hauenstein sustained minor injuries, and was cited for failure to control, but he was not transported to the hospital by an EMS unit, first responders indicated.
The pole, which has since been replaced, broke off and brought down live power lines. The wires missed the vehicle, coming to rest just a few feet behind it, noted Highland Township Fire Chief Brent Davis whose department responded to the scene.
However, the wires remained a hazard as they were arcing while laying on the pavement. The power surging through them damaged the road in several places, burning a hole in the asphalt and apparently causing the pavement to heave in more than one spot.
Davis said Hauenstein remained inside the vehicle, which was partially on the road and in the ditch. He explained that first responders were in contact with him via phone and informed him to stay inside the vehicle due to the potential electrical hazard.
“He did everything correct,” Davis told The Crescent-News. “Everything he did was absolutely what somebody should have done. He knew he heard lines (come down) and he stayed in the car and did not get out.”
First responders also were treading lightly at the scene because with snow falling they could not completely see where all of the wires landed, according to Davis. The appropriate power company was called to shut off the electricity.
Added Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel: “For the citizens, it’s very important to just stay in the vehicle,” in a crash situation involving power lines. “Over my career we’ve had two situations where people have hit power poles, exited the vehicle and, unfortunately, walked into some power lines and were electrocuted.”
Initial reports about the crash sounded much worse than what they proved to be. Radio scanner traffic — based on the well-intentioned reports of passersby — had indicated that the wires were on the vehicle and it was burning.
“A million things were running through our thinking of every possible scenario,” said Davis when emergency personnel were responding to the scene. “When we got there we realized what we had going on. We knew the car was not on fire and there were no power lines (on it), so that was a good thing.”
“We were all extremely happy it turned out to be minor injuries,” added Engel.
Although the crash site is in Defiance Township, that section of road is maintained by Paulding County’s Auglaize Township, according to Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter, so that political subdivision will be tasked with making pavement repairs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.