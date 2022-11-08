COLUMBUS — A troubled Henry County intersection — and two crossings in Fulton County — are among three earmarked by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for state grants to build traffic roundabouts.
The intersection at Ohio 34 and Henry County Road 24, four miles northwest of Ridgeville Corners, has been noted for the number of crashes there, including a fatality on June 15, 2021.
According to a news release issued by the governor’s office, a $2.4 million project is planned there in 2027.
“The State Route 34 and County Road 24 intersection has been a concern for a number of years,” stated Henry County Engineer Tim Schumm. “Constructing a roundabout will go a long way in improving the safety at that intersection.”
Traffic roundabouts slow traffic coming into intersections while dispensing with stop signs and lights. Although traffic does not stop, yield signs require oncoming traffic to pause for other vehicles in the roundabout.
The traffic structure’s features also ensure traffic slows before entering roundabouts.
The Ohio 34/Road 24 intersection has a two-way stop sign for vehicles on Road 24.
DeWine noted that “studies show that roundabouts significantly reduce the likelihood of serious or deadly intersection crashes, so we’re investing in these projects today to save lives in the future.”
“Roundabouts save lives,” noted ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “They reduce severe crashes, move traffic more efficiently and are cheaper to maintain than signalized intersections.”
Two other intersections in Fulton County also are slated for roundabouts with state grants through ODOT.
The same news release issue by DeWine’s office noted a $3.4 million project at U.S. 20 and Ohio 109 in Fulton County, southeast of Lyons, and a $3.9 million project at Ohio 108 and Fulton County Road D, south of Wauseon.
The three local projects are among 50 statewide in 32 Ohio counties that will receive grant funds.
