The Kuyasa Kids Choir from South Africa performed at the Church of God on Carter Road in Defiance on Wednesday. It was one of 15 stops the group will be making over the next month while on break from school. They are presented by Horizon International, an organization founded by Dr. Bob Pearson in 2001 to assist African children orphaned due to HIV. Currently the organization helps 2,700 children in South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Uganda and Ethiopia. The Church of God has been a sponsor since 2003.
