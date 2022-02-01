NAPOLEON — A large manufacturing firm is coming to Napoleon with close to 200 jobs.
That was the word from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office which issued a press release Tuesday on that matter and other economic developments around Ohio.
It noted that Dana Light Axle Manufacturing, LLC, will create 175 full-time jobs with an annual payroll of $7.4 million. The release also noted that the company was granted a 1.373%, seven-year tax credit through the Ohio Tax Credit Authority.
Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon issued a press release commenting on the development.
"This is another win for the hardworking people of Napoleon and their economy," he stated. "This investment is a reflection of the work ethic of the people of northwest Ohio and the rich manufacturing history we enjoy."
Dana Light Axle Manufacturing, LLC is based in Columbia, Mo.
