NAPOLEON — A large manufacturing firm is coming to Napoleon with close to 200 jobs.

That was the word from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office which issued a press release Tuesday on that matter and other economic developments around Ohio.

It noted that Dana Light Axle Manufacturing, LLC, will create 175 full-time jobs with an annual payroll of $7.4 million. The release also noted that the company was granted a 1.373%, seven-year tax credit through the Ohio Tax Credit Authority.

Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon issued a press release commenting on the development.

"This is another win for the hardworking people of Napoleon and their economy," he stated. "This investment is a reflection of the work ethic of the people of northwest Ohio and the rich manufacturing history we enjoy."

Dana Light Axle Manufacturing, LLC is based in Columbia, Mo.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments