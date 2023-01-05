A waterline was struck Thursday during a project on Defiance's eastside, causing water service issues for residents and businesses until later in the day.
The line was struck around noon by a machine employed by a contractor that has been boring a path for a new 16-inch replacement line to be installed beneath the Maumee River.
The old 16-inch line that was struck already crosses the river and serves the city's northside, but has been leaking for some time, prompting the project to replace it.
The line was struck and punctured Thursday about five feet below ground next to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office on Biede Avenue (just north of the river), according to Mayor Mike McCann. The strike was in an area where the project contractor has been working for several weeks.
Large amounts of pressurized water surfaced from the ground, cascading across Biede Avenue and past the Maumee Valley Guidance Center building on its way to a nearby creek that emptied the water almost immediately into the river.
The city issued a notice Thursday afternoon saying that a boil advisory for the water would not be implemented, but "could be forthcoming." However, one was not needed, according to McCann, before the line was repaired around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
City water department employees and other municipal employees joined with crews from the contractor to make repairs to the line struck, patching over the damage with bands. Excavation of the line had been well underway by 5:30 p.m. Thursday as Hillabrand used an excavator to access it.
McCann said surrounding businesses and residents were impacted, with water service interrupted on the east side of Defiance, including Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital by early Thursday afternoon.
McCann complimented City Administrator Ryan Mack, Water Distribution Supervisor D.J. Zeedyk, City Engineer Melinda Sprow and "everybody else at the water department" for their response.
The waterline replacement project began in late 2022 by the general contractor, Hillabrand & Sons, Northwood. The company appears to have been employing a subcontractor for the waterline bore work, Mack indicated.
The contractor has equipment deployed on both sides of the Maumee River, one next to the sheriff's office, the other on Carpenter Road, north of the river. Boring has been ongoing through limestone well beneath the river bottom to make a path for the new line that had been expected to be installed in the coming weeks.
On Tuesday evening, Mack had provided Defiance City Council with some general timeframes about the project, noting possible completion next month, but this may be impacted now.
"I had updated council Tuesday night, and it could very likely push those dates," he told The Crescent-News late Thursday afternoon.
According to McCann, while most of the waterline was going to be replaced, the section that was struck was to have been used. That won't be the case now as the connection on the river's north bank will be moved to a different location, and this will require some design changes, he said.
Unclear is who will pay for the extra cost the accident caused.
"Those are questions I'm asking too," said McCann Thursday evening. "The mission for tonight was to get the line fixed."
The cost of the project with Hillabrand & Sons, LLC, before Thursday's accident was $1.85 million.
