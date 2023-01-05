A waterline was struck Thursday during a project on Defiance's eastside, causing issues with residents and homes in the area.
The line apparently was struck by a machine boring a path for a new 16-inch replacement line that is being installed beneath the Maumee River to connect the city's northside. The old line that was struck already crosses the river, but has been leaking, causing a considerable loss of refined water.
Around noon Thursday, the line reportedly was struck and "compromised" while the boring operation was continuing, according to Mayor Mike McCann. Water surfaced from a spot just east of the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, cascading across Biede Avenue and past the Maumee Valley Guidance Center building on its way to a nearby creek that emptied the water almost immediately into the river.
City water department crews responded to the scene while other municipal officials were involved in the remediation process as well.
McCann told The Crescent-News that surrounding businesses and residents were impacted, with water shut off to much of the east side of Defiance, including Mercy Hospital by about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. He said the MVGC building was "inundated."
"The good news is that at least it (the damaged line) is above ground where we can get to it," said McCann, adding at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday that we have "we have everything in place we need right now to repair the line."
He complimented City Administrator Ryan Mack, Water Distribution Supervisor D.J. Zeedyk, City Engineer Melinda Sprow and "everybody else at the water department" for their response.
The waterline replacement project got underway in late 2022 by the general contractor, Hillabrand & Sons, Northwood. The company recently completed a large waterline replacement project on West High Street.
In this case, the contractor had set up equipment on both sides of the Maumee River, one next to the sheriff's office, the other on Carpenter Road, just north of East River Drive. The company has been boring well beneath the river bottom through limestone to make a path for the new line that is expected to be installed in the coming weeks.
The contract cost for the project is $1.85 million.
