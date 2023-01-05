waterline struck

Water cascades across Defiance's Biede Avenue next to Maumee Valley Guidance Center on the city's eastside early Thursday afternoon. A waterline was struck during boring for a new line that will be installed beneath the Maumee River.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

A waterline was struck Thursday during a project on Defiance's eastside, causing issues with residents and homes in the area.


