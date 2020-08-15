Thunderstorms that moved through northwest Ohio late Friday afternoon left plenty of damage in its wake.

In Fulton County, a 911 dispatcher reported multiple power lines, trees and limbs down throughout the area. Heavy rain also was reported in the county, causing flooding along streets in Archbold.

In addition, a roof reportedly collapsed on a business in Archbold. During the storm, the roof on Sanoh America Inc., 701 E. Lugbill St., gave way. Sanoh America Inc. specializes in tubular products for automotive applications.

Additional information on the extent of damage at the business was unavailable.

Most of Fulton County was under a flood warning Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency reported 4 to 5 inches of rain had fallen in a short time period.

In Defiance County, damage was minor, with a 911 dispatcher reporting some limbs down in the Sherwood and Ayersville areas.

