The severe weather this weekend in northwest Ohio was nowhere near as bad as in Kentucky and other Midwest states, but there was still some damage around the Defiance six-county area.
According to Nathan Marsili, meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Northeast Indiana, located in Syracuse, Ind., a strong storm system moved through northwest Ohio bringing wind gusts that downed trees and power lines.
“At the Defiance airport at 10:57 a.m., Saturday, there was one gust that was 59 miles per hour (mph),” stated Marsili. “One private weather station in southern Henry County’s Marion Township, reported one gust of 76 mph. But because it’s a private station, we don’t know how accurate that report was.”
One gust, according to Rob Cereghin, Director of Service for the City of Defiance, took down an Evergreen tree in Riverside Cemetery. Cereghin said that the tree twisted about eight feet up and broke. The tree was 51-feet wide and about 80-feet tall. An eight-foot stump remains where the tree twisted and broke.
Goliath Tree Service took away the remains of the tree, leaving the stump to be removed later.
When the tree fell, three headstones were damaged. According to Cereghin, authorities are working to locate the families of the deceased individuals whose headstones were damaged to determine what they would like to do to fix the damage.
The storm resulted from a strong system that developed over the Central Plains, according to Marsili.
“It then moved into the Great Lakes and strengthened and deepened,” said Marsili. “In front of the low pressure and cold weather, the southern wind caused the system to strengthen. The combination of wind sheer and instability in the atmosphere caused the tornadoes south of our region.
“The upper atmosphere basically had sustained winds of about 50-60 mph about 2,000 feet up, especially in the nighttime hours,” added Marsili.
Though storms like this are not uncommon, Marsili reported that the strength of this storm was at the “upper end of what we see in our region.”
Local gusts that took down trees and power lines in Defiance, Paulding, Williams, Fulton and Henry counties, resulted in a few cases of more serious damage that were over by late afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.