Dairy show winners at the Henry County Fair included, in front: Brooke Bostelman (left), first place intermediate showmanship, first place Holstein showmanship, first place outstanding livestock project exhibitor, intermediate division; Callie Seedorf, grand champion Holstein dairy female, champion senior female, third place outstanding livestock project exhibitor; and Carston Hoops, first place showmanship, first place outstanding livestock exhibitor. And in back, from left: Molly Rosebrook, reserve grand champion junior dairy female; Luke Bostelman, second place intermediate showmanship, second place outstanding livestock project exhibitor, intermediate division; Jake Bostelman, reserve grand champion junior Holstein female, third place outstanding livestock project exhibitor, junior divison; and Ian Rosebrook, first place senior showmanship, second place outstanding livestock exhibitor, junior division.
