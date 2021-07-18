Several hikers gathered at the Zonta Fountain in Pontiac Park on Saturday morning for a hike to Independence Dam.
Led by Dain Sutton, the hike highlighted his walk on the Buckeye Trail this year, and followed the merge of two trails the Buckeye Trail and the North Country Trail.
Hikers gathered at 10 a.m. for what was scheduled to take until noon. A shuttle was scheduled to return the hikers to Pontiac after the hike.
Pictured here are many of the hikers who gathered on Saturday.
