The Defiance Area Foundation (DAF) has joined forces with United Way of Defiance County (UWDC) to help to amplify the United Way of Defiance County COVID-19 Emergency Fund.
Last week, DAF executive director Chris Yoder, connected with Carrie Wetstein, executive director of United Way of Defiance County, to discuss the opportunity to unite. The meeting has resulted in DAF contributing $15,000 to the United Way of Defiance County COVID-19 Emergency Fund.
Yoder stated that the DAF wanted to partner with UWDC by financially supporting the emergency fund and ultimately helping the Defiance County community.
The mission of the DAF is to enhance, enrich, encourage and support the Defiance County Community. DAF members, friends, donors and the community are invited to join the DAF in making a gift to support the United Way of Defiance County COVID-19 Emergency Fund.
To date, the UWDC fund has received $79,070 from local and regional partners.
To find a complete list of partners, visit www.unitedwaydefiance.org/covid-19-emergency-fund-community-partners.
Currently, $23,850 of the fund has been distributed back into the Defiance community to organizations including: Community Health Professionals, Maumee Valley Guidance Center, Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission, Ravens Care and Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio.
Donations from the fund will help the most vulnerable populations of northwest Ohio receive critical financial and social service support during this crisis, specifically increased access to emergency food and basic supplies, rent and mortgage assistance, utility assistance, and direct financial assistance for household supplies.
Community members and companies can submit donations via credit card at www.unitedwaydefiance.org/COVIDfund or they can donate by check payable to United Way of Defiance County, memo: “COVID fund,” 608 Clinton St., Defiance 43512.
A new financial incentive for Americans to give generously to qualifying charities, including United Way of Defiance County, was included in the final COVID-19 stimulus package. The new measure grants taxpayers an above-the-line deduction for up to $300 in charitable donations given in 2020. Donations to the United Way of Defiance County COVID-19 Emergency Fund qualify for this deduction.
For additional information on funding, local partners, and how to donate, visit www.unitedwaydefiance.org, call 419-782-3510, or email carrie@unitedwaydefiance.org or jessica@unitedwaydefiance.org.
