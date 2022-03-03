Moose donation to DAF
Photo courtesy of the Defiance Area Foundation

The Moose Lodge 2094 donated $7,500 to The Defiance Area Foundation to support projects and programs in Defiance County. Pictured representing the Defiance Area Foundation is Dani Figley (left), administrative assistant; and from the Moose Lodge Family Center, Stacy McCartney, administrator.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments