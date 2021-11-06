DAF receives money

The Moose Lodge Family Center 2094 recently donated $15,951 to The Defiance Area Foundation. Pictured are, on left, Dewey Nagel, Moose Lodge vice president, and Jim Williams, Defiance Area Foundation vice president and grants chairman.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance Area Foundation

