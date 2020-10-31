Defiance Area Foundation (DAF) reached a milestone in finances recently.
“Thanks to the support of donors over the years, we have reached an endowment of over $10 million,” said DAF executive director Chris Yoder, “which has generated over $400,000 in available grant funding this year. We are pleased to share that we have $172,000 available in discretionary grant-making available through June 30, 2021.”
She noted that of that amount, $108,677 was approved at the October board meeting. This leaves $63,907 available for grant-making in the spring of 2021.
“Our grants committee did a great job this year in thoroughly reviewing 16 grant applications and identifying needs in the community,” said Ted Penner, vice president and grants chairman. “The grants committee then makes a recommendation to the board of trustees. We had a diverse group of requests this cycle and are pleased to share that over 75% of the grants funded went toward health and fitness including, playground equipment, parks improvements at Diehl and Kingsbury parks, and new pickleball courts. These grants are only possible through the generous support of our community over the years.”
First-round grant recipients include:
• Defiance Softball Association: for improvements at Diehl Park to include sprinkler systems, and improvements to the batting cages, bleachers and dugouts.
• City of Defiance: to resurface three tennis courts at Kingsbury Park and convert them into six pickleball courts.
• Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau: to complete phase II of the downtown speaker systems.
• Hicksville Exempted Village Schools: to complete the athletic complex, which would expand the weight room and add more training equipment.
• Holy Cross Catholic Schools: to assist with YMCA memberships to their students and staff. Holy Cross is forced to dedicate half its gym for a permanent cafeteria and unavailable for gym use.
• ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital: to install a new sensory playground to include musical and movement gardens, along with rubber resurfacing, at Kaitlyn’s Cottage.
• Defiance Baseball Association: to make enhancements at Kingsbury Park, including backstop and other field improvements.
• Sight Center of Northwest Ohio: to assist clients to obtain low-vision devices (magnifiers, lamps and lights, filters, etc.) for Defiance County patients.
• Fort Defiance Humane Society: to purchase and install three commercial oscillating fans.
• Ronald McDonald House: for respite care for Defiance County patients who have used their services.
• Defiance County Sheriff’s Office: to fund a K-9 cage, and matched with a donation from YELP.
• Tinora Music Boosters: to purchase six xylophones for the music program.
• United Way of Defiance County: to partner with a book drive and provide nine books to 100 children this school year, due to changes in elementary library protocols due to COVID-19.
• Fort Defiance Players: to sponsor the high school musical “Anastasia.”
• Defiance Area Foundation Project 2030: seed money for Project 2030.
Trustees are Anne Murray (president), Ted Penner (vice president), Terry Melton (secretary), Bill Koester (treasurer), Doug Shindler (past president), Ken Boroff, Erin Derrow, Rod Martin, Katie Groff-Held, Paul Mallet, Jake Oberlin, Jim Williams, Marc Warncke, John Boesling, Jon Gathman, Dan Michel and Laurie McCann.
