Have you ever donated on an angel tree at Christmas and thought, “I wish I could do this at other times”?
Well, Defiance Area Foundation (DAF) has an opportunity for you — Clothes for Kids.
Every fall the DAF spearheads this project in order to provide new shoes and outfits for elementary-age school children from financially challenged homes in Defiance County.
According to Chris Yoder, DAF executive director, the initiative started as a personal project by Sharon Farrell. Every year she helped purchase clothes for a dozen or so families, working out of her home until the foundation took it over in 2016.
Katie Groff, DAF trustee and co-chair of Clothes for Kids, commented about how important this project is to area children.
“It’s more than just the clothes,” she said. “You know how important it is to wear something new to work as an adult. Children also need that same feeling, and it builds confidence in themselves.”
Most of the Defiance County elementary schools — both public and parochial — participate. The only exception is Fairview Elementary School that uses its own Central Shares program.
There are many players that make the project become a reality, from individuals and organizations who donate financially to individual shoppers who purchase and donate new clothing. Guidance counselors and principals help also by providing size information and numbers of children in need.
“The whole process is confidential,” added Groff. “No one here knows the names of the individuals receiving the clothing. We only know how many from each school and sizes.”
“Since we began in 2016, the project has helped over 1,307 local elementary school children,” said Yoder. “More recently, this also includes Headstart, Good Samaritan and IEC (Independent Education Center) children.”
According to report from the DAF, last year the initiative supported more than 200 students countywide with a total benefit to the community of $41,200. This benefit included $18,000 in cash donations used to purchase clothing.
The size information and number of children are passed on to volunteers who are given a task of shopping over a couple weeks. Clothing typically includes new tennis shoes or athletic shoes, jeans or pants, a jacket or hoodie, shirt, socks and underwear.
Community members who want to get involved, but don’t have time to shop can donate in any amount financially. The estimated cost per child is $140. Gifts of any amount are appreciated and a donation of $10 can go toward purchasing a full outfit for a child in need.
“I have a database of people who have helped in the past,” Groff added. “I will contact them to see if they want to participate again. We are always looking for people to help with shopping. The volunteers go out and buy the clothes and donate them to the project.”
Groff added that the funds collected for the project are used throughout the year as well.
“I saw some jackets on sale and purchased several of them,” she said. “I have them stored and can use them as we need them.”
Yoder added, “We also can use the money to purchase clothes for children who start school in the middle of the year or for those who have been through a house fire. It’s not just about helping with clothes in the fall. The families are informed and appreciate the clothes.”
Yoder shared one of the thank you notes: “Thank you for the new clothes and shoes for my daughter,” the recipient stated. “I truly appreciate your kindness. It really does help our family.”
The Clothes for Kids fundraising initiative this year starts now and continues through October. Donations can be made to the Defiance Area Foundation (613 W. Third St., Defiance).
To be added to the mailing list to purchase an outfit this year, email deficlothesforkids@gmail.com or call Groff at (773) 426-6977, or visit Mandi Kissner at Rose-Kissner Insurance. Anyone interested can also follow the project on Facebook at Clothes for Kids — Defiance Area Foundation.
