Clothes for Kids kicks off

The Clothes for Kids fundraiser initiative sponsored by the Defiance Area Foundation has kicked off. Co-chairs for the fundraiser, Katie Groff, left, and Mandi Kissner are pictured in front of a school bus. For more information contact Groff at 773-426-6977 or Kissner at Rose-Kissner Insurance.

 Photo courtesy of Katie Groff

Have you ever donated on an angel tree at Christmas and thought, “I wish I could do this at other times”?

