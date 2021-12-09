lifewise grant from DAF

The Defiance Area Foundation made a grant recently to Stand for Truth-Lifewise Academy for $4,000 to support programming and bus repairs. Pictured, from left, discussing the grant are Phil Nofziger, area director for Lifewise Academy and Jim Williams, Defiance Area Foundation vice president and grants chair.

 Photo courtesy of DAF

