The Defiance Area Foundation made a recent grant to The Center for Child and Family Advocacy for $3,785 to help fund repairs due to flooding at the House of Ruth. Pictured discussing the grant are, from left, Ted Penner, Defiance Area Foundation Board President; Robert Mack, Executive Director of the House of Ruth; and Kevin Boulis, House of Ruth.
