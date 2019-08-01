DAF anniversary grants

Two local organizations recently received $1,000 as part of the Defiance Area Foundation's 40th anniversary celebration. Discussing the grant gifts are Patty Fruth (left), church trust secretary for Evansport Methodist Church, who received the funds for a community playground; Jim Rensi, DAF trustee and grants member; and Alexis Conrad, shelter director for the House of Ruth who received funding for the "Paws Project."
