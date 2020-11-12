DAB donation

The Defiance Baseball Association (DBA) recently received a $5,000 grant from The Defiance Area Foundation to replace the existing backstop and other field improvements at Kingsbury Park. Discussing the project are Jim Williams (left), trustee and grants committee member of The Defiance Area Foundation; and Randy Swary, trustee and facilities manager of DBA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.