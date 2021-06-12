D-Town Food Market and Oasis in Defiance was the site of a Pride event offering food and fun for everyone on Saturday.
Starting at 11:30 a.m., a potluck and music started off the community event. There were vendors selling Pride flags and other merchandise, and a deejay was on hand to keep the tunes going throughout the event.
Rev. Jim Brehler, pastor of St. John's UCC was in attendance and said the event had been planned with D-Town folks, as well as Stacy Flanary from Anchored, an LGBT+ support group for youth and young adults.
The event drew younger and older people alike. The high temps and sunshine made for a pleasant day as the community celebrated Pride Month.
