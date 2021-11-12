DASH donation

 Photo courtesy of Julia Hall

D.A.S.H. recently received a donation of $1000.00 from Interim Healthcare of NW OHIO. Pictured holding the check are Megan Wright (left), D.A.S.H. Executive Director and Jessica Schlosser, Interim Healthcare Clinical Manager.

