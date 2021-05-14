Defiance D.A.R.E. program receives donation from the Defiance Eagles

Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 donated $1,000 to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office for the D.A.R.E. program. Pictured here discussing the donation are Defiance Eagles president  Bob Gutman (left), Scout the therapy dog and Deputy Dana Phipps, D.A.R.E. officer.

