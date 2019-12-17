The Dream Center of Defiance hosted Cuts for Christmas on Saturday. Proceeds raised benefited the Richland Place/PATH Center and those in need. Here, Joey Rodriguez (center) of His Ann Her Designz gives a haircut to Marcello Jones, who is being held by his father, Apple Jones (left).
