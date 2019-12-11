Several local barbers and hair stylists are coming together for the holidays in the hopes of giving back to the community with the Cuts for Christmas event. The event will be held Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at the Defiance Dream Center on East Second Street in Defiance. Cuts for Christmas, will feature basic haircuts for boys and basic trims for girls for a free-will donation. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit local families in need and the Defiance Path Center. Event organizers say that donations can be cash or clothing and that no donation is too small. Here, local barber and event organizer Joey Rodriguez of His Ann Her Designz gives a cut to Hayden Held before the event.
