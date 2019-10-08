• Defiance County
Current Event Club:
The next meeting of the Current Event Club will be on Friday in the clubhouse of GlennPark, Ohio 66, Defiance. Marilyn Mallot will be hostess, and Linda Diehl will present the program. Members are asked to notify the hostess if unable to attend.
