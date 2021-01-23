Curbside pickup:

The Defiance Public Library System is offering curbside pickup at all three locations (Defiance, Hicksville, Sherwood) in the mornings by appointment. To schedule curbside pickup, call the Defiance Public Library at 419-782-1456, ext. 1201; the Johnson Memorial Library at 419-542-6200; or the Sherwood Branch Library at 419-899-4343.

