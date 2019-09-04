Floyd Culver has assumed the position of interim president of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce.
Culver has returned to the president’s position following an absence of more than 10 years. He had served as the Chamber president from 1999-2006. Previously, he served as president of the Ashtabula Area Chamber of Commerce from 1989-99 and the director of student services at Kent State University from 1968-89.
He resides in Defiance with his wife, Ann; the two have three married children.
Culver has served with the National Exchange Club as its interim executive president and volunteer field representative; National Exchange Clubs as its national president; and the Ohio West Virginia District Exchange as past district president. Other credentials include positions at Kent State University, Goodwill Industries, United Way, Chamber Executives of Ohio, Maumee Valley Tech-Prep Consortium, Fort to Port Highway 24 project, and the Private Industry Council.
“I believe there’s a definite value in a strong chamber of commerce in the community,” he said. “(Defiance Area Chamber) asked me if I would lead them back to that position.”
How long he plans to stay as interim president depends on several things. “Changes will be made in operational procedures,” he explained, “and that will take a little time. I have a six-month contract with the chamber, (and) if we need to expand it for a time, we can.”
However, Culver said a contract expansion was by no means a certainty, and that he would step aside if the planned changes take less time to accomplish. “I didn’t want to put the chamber board on a ‘have-to’ position,” he explained.
At the moment, the chamber’s plans are still being formulated. “At this point,” Culver said, “I’m still assessing a lot of things. In a month, there may be a better picture of what we need to address and what we want the chamber to look like. We want to make some real progress for the future.”
