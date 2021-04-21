NAPOLEON — A nonprofit organization trying to preserve part of the former Napoleon middle school met with Henry County commissioners here Tuesday to discuss its fundraising effort.
Pat Bilow and Mark Schweibert, representing the Cultural Center of Henry County, spoke with commissioners about plans to renovate the former school near the downtown area and turn it into a civic center and athletic facility. Bilow made a similar presentation to Napoleon City Council on March 1.
Her group hopes to raise $1.3 million to fix up the John L. Johnson Auditorium and two gymnasiums. This would allow the auditorium to be used for cultural events and the gyms for athletics.
Billow explained that her group hopes to undertake two additional phases in the building later.
However, the organization's first task is avoiding the building's demolition. An occupancy permit must be obtained for the repurposed building by June 2022, meaning planned renovations must be completed by then.
Commissioner Jeff Mires said he supports the project, but noted the difficulty of meeting this requirement in just 14 months.
Bilow conceded the challenge, but she and Schweibert expressed hope that their group will be granted more time if fundraising is moving forward.
"We think we can get an extension," said Bilow.
To date, she explained, the group has succeeded in reaching an agreement with an architectural company to pay an outstanding fee for redesign plans. Now, the organization has $50,000 in the bank with fundraising efforts continuing, she said.
The group plans to send fundraising letters countywide to persons 40 and over, according to Bilow. Some 9,000 letters will go out.
But larger donors are needed. Bilow indicated that two VIP events and tours are planned, and the group has contacted several wealthy potential donors.
"It's my hope that one or two or three of them will address this with major gifts," said Bilow. "... I'm staying in touch with them."
Commissioner Bob Hastedt noted one major fundraising hurdle: the Henry County Ag Improvement Association also is trying to raise money for a new show arena at the county fairgrounds in Napoleon.
However, Schweibert observed that this may involve people striving for different things, thus offsetting the overlap concerns.
"The folks we're probably looking to tap into may or may not necessarily be in the same group," he said, adding rhetorically, "... is it competitive? Yea, to some degree, but you know what, that really shows there's a lot of interest and a lot of things happening in Henry County."
Commissioner Glenn Miller called the proposal a "very worthwhile" project and — speaking on behalf of his colleagues — responded affirmatively to Bilow's request for a letter of support for the project.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• agreed to increase the mileage allowance for criminal witnesses and others as requested by Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers. The amount will go from 10 cents per mile to 30 cents per mile. Commissioners will consider a formal resolution on Thursday.
• approved a resolution transferring public assistance fund money for kinship caregiver services to the public children services agency fund.
• visited the war memorial at the county sheriff's office in downtown Napoleon to view the landscape shrubs there.
