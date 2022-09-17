Some historical items have turned up on the site of Defiance’s future wetlands on East River Drive, likely delaying the natural area’s completion.
Located just south of Kettenring Hills Subdivision on the north bank of the Maumee River, property there was purchased recently by city government with a large grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). The plan is to build a wetland utilizing native grasses and other plants, and this was tentatively slated to begin in 2023.
But some uncertainty about the start time has crept into the picture because of preliminary work on the site. As part of the normal procedure for a project with a ODNR grant, a required study uncovered some small cultural artifacts, according to the city’s stormwater coordinator, Jen English, who is close to the municipal government’s green projects.
This was handled through a subcontractor hired by the consultant and company (Biohabitats, Inc., Cleveland) employed by the city to design and build the wetland.
“... whenever there’s grant money involved, I think, probably either state or federal money, the historic preservation office gets involved and they have to do a review,” explained English. “There’s lots of other permits that have to happen, but those permits are based on the design. This is based on what’s on the site. Are there any historical cultural resources, any historical items on the site that we would want to protect? So, yes, there are cultural resources on the site that we want to protect.”
Parts of tools or pottery were among the items found, according to English.
“They found a number of cultural resources,” she said. “They dated them, so they can try to tie those cultural resources back to the known history of the area.”
Evidence of habitation was uncovered, English continued, “not necessarily that it was a village, but evidence of either tools or pottery shards, things like that. Almost none of those kinds of artifacts are found whole. ... They’re still finalizing the report.”
Following an initial study, the company examining the site continued on with additional investigation and excavation earlier this year, according to English. Now, the city will await word from the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) in Columbus on how to proceed.
“Now the site design has to be developed to protect the resources that are there,” she said. “But we don’t know what SHPO’s going to make us do. That’s kind of what we’re in — this holding pattern. ... SHPO will basically give us guidance as far as what the additional coordination needs to look like — what steps need to be part of the design ... .”
Funding for the project is being provided by an ODNR grant through the H2Ohio program aimed at improving water quality in the Lake Erie watershed. The grant totals $1,554,797.
