A CSX train that came through Defiance County early Wednesday afternoon caused a number of grass and brush fires along the railroad from Hicksville eastward.
According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office E911 log, eight grass fires were reported between noon and 2 p.m.
“CSX had a train go through that lit various spots from Hicksville ...,” explained Sheriff Doug Engel. “Apparently, in talking with CSX, it was a train brake or something of that nature that created this.”
In Defiance County, the Hicksville, Sherwood, Defiance, Delaware Township, Hicksville, Highland Township, Jewell, Noble Township, Richland and Sherwood fire departments were called out at one time or another.
One area of fire was in the vicinity of the Ohio Highway Patrol post on Defiance’s Baltimore Road and further west. This group of fires was handled by the Defiance Fire Department.
Delaware Township extinguished fires just to the west of there.
Defiance Assistant Fire Chief Tim Bowling said city firefighters fought blazes in three areas along Baltimore Road/County Road 424, keeping it away from structures located between the road and the railroad. A grassy area approximately 250 feet between the road and railroad burned up to a ditch along Baltimore Road, very close to a storage facility and metal barn, for example.
“It’s really dry right now even though it was wet and muddy underneath,” he explained.
At 4 p.m. Wednesday, numerous departments (Defiance, Florida-Flatrock Township, Highland Township, Holgate-Pleasant Township, Jewell, Noble Township and Richland) were continuing to help fight a grass and brush fire along the CSX railroad near Ohio 18 in the area of Fruit Ridge Road. CSX also was assisting at the scene, according to Engel.
