The closure of the CSX Railroad crossing over Defiance’s Atlantic Street closure has been delayed.
Local officials were informed Friday that the crossing would close from Monday to Friday this week for repair work. However, officials were told Monday that the closure has been delayed due to a CSX scheduling conflict, but a new date was not provided.
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann, who expressed dismay last week that CSX would choose to undertake the project while the Clinton Street bridge project is ongoing, suggested that the railroad company patch the crossing.
“If it’s an important enough issue that this railroad crossing be maintained as well as possible, maybe they (CSX) need to do some patching,” he said.
McCann added that there is “no good time” for CSX to close the Atlantic Street crossing as it has served as a key traffic route during the bridge closure. The new bridge is scheduled reopen in early December.
