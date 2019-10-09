According to the Defiance city engineer's office, the CSX Railroad crossing on Atlantic Street will close for repairs at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
The crossing is scheduled to reopen Saturday morning, according to CSX.
The crossing's pavement is uneven and presents a bumpy ride for vehicles.
Previously, CSX had indicated its intention to close the crossing for repairs in mid-August, but that was delayed until this week.
