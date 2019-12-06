Cruise Thru grant

Moose Lodge Family Center made a recent grant of $1,000 to the Christmas Cruise Thru in Hicksville. Discussing the grant are Bill Spencer, Moose Lodge officer, and Angela Caryer, assistant treasurer of Christmas Cruise Thru. The light display at the Defiance County Fairgrounds is open through Dec. 24. The Moose fund is held through the Defiance Area Foundation.
